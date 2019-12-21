Advertorial
What is Kirby's Favorite Food?
If Kirby is famous for one thing, it's eating. After all, he inhales his enemies, gaining their powers. However, that's not all he eats. In the games, he gets his health back by eating normal, everyday foods. Often these are junk food like ice cream, pizza, and ramen. Other times, they are a bit healthier like fruits and vegetables. But given all the dozens and dozens of food items Kirby eats across his video games, you might be wondering, which is his favorite?
As it turns out, there is a concrete answer. According to the Kirby's Dream Land 2 instruction booklet, Kirby's favorite food is the “Maxim Tomato”--not really all that surprising given that it is the most powerful healing item in the game, fulling restoring Kirby's health. This is likewise reaffirmed in the Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards manual and the Maxim Tomato trophies found in Super Smash Bros. Melee and Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U.
But the Kirby anime has different information. 2001's Kirby: Right Back At Ya!, set in a different continuity from the games, states that Kirby's favorite food is watermelons.
So there you have it. In the games, Kirby's favorite food is the Maxim Tomato while, in the anime, Kirby instead likes watermelons. Of course, just because tomatoes and watermelons are his favorites, that doesn't mean he doesn't have a sweet tooth as well.
The upcoming Banpresto Box Kirby's Dolce Collection comes with three Kirby statues: each featuring the little pink blob indulging in a different creative dessert.
One has him bathing in a honey filled apple. Another has him sliding off a stack of pancakes. The final one has him reacting in pleasure to his first bite of a cream-filled cake--a cake that looks just like the reoccurring boss character, Whispy Woods. These statues, along with a plush mascot, rubber keychain, two mini keychains are all included in the Banpresto Box Kirby's Dolce Collection for $29.99 (plus shipping and tax). Pre-orders start January 6, 2020.
