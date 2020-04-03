Advertorial
The 5 Coolest Gunpla Coming to Premium Bandai
by Bandai Spirits (Paid Advertisement),
Starting today, limited-run, pre-order only Gunpla are coming to PREMIUM BANDAI USA. With more than 20 offerings, here are the coolest of the cool.
Price: $77
Type: Real Grade
Scale: 1/144
Series: Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny
Why it's Cool: With its wings of light, giant sword, and enormous gun, Destiny Gundam is already one of the most striking designs in Gundam SEED Destiny. But how do you make it even cooler in model form? Cover the plastic pieces with a titanium finish that makes it shine like real metal.
Price: $275
Type: Perfect Grade
Scale: 1/60
Series: Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn
Why it's Cool: At around a foot tall, this Perfect Grade Unicorn Gundam is massive. Not only is it a complex build but it comes with shields that can be arranged into various configurations. And if you're willing to go all in and buy the additional LED lighting kit, you can make it even more awesome with a glowing green psycho-frame for added effect.
Price: $30
Type: High Grade
Scale: 1/144
Series: Mobile Suit Moon Gundam
Why it's Cool: With tons of little details and coming from a manga that hasn't yet been officially released in North America, this mobile suit is as cool-looking as it is obscure. Or to put it another way, this is the type of niche release that can only be found on Premium Bandai.
Price: $55
Type: Master Grade
Scale: 1/100
Series: Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny
Why it's Cool: This model just looks awesome. Beyond the Zaku's massive shoulder-mounted chain guns, it comes with all the extras—rifles, shields, grenades, and axes—and can be customized to pose on your shelf in any number of ways. And with its $55 price tag, you'd be hard pressed to get more bang for your buck than with this one.
Price: $55
Type: Master Grade
Scale: 1/100
Series: Mobile Suit Gundam Wing Endless Waltz: Glory of the Losers
Why it's Cool: Sporting a redesign by Endless Waltz mecha designer Hajime Katoki, this is what Deathscythe looks like in the currently running manga retelling of Gundam Wing. Its modular wings can expand and bend in various ways and look more robotically demonic than angelic. It's an awesome Gunpla fit for an equally awesome reimagining.
This is only a taste of the limited-run Gunpla available on PREMIUM BANDAI USA. For the full list of Gunpla exclusives currently available, come on over to PREMIUM BANDAI USA and take a look for yourself.
©SOTSU・SUNRISE
#5 DESTINY GUNDAM [TITANIUM FINISH]
Price: $77
Type: Real Grade
Scale: 1/144
Series: Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny
Why it's Cool: With its wings of light, giant sword, and enormous gun, Destiny Gundam is already one of the most striking designs in Gundam SEED Destiny. But how do you make it even cooler in model form? Cover the plastic pieces with a titanium finish that makes it shine like real metal.
#4 RX-0 UNICORN GUNDAM [FINAL BATTLE Ver.]
Price: $275
Type: Perfect Grade
Scale: 1/60
Series: Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn
Why it's Cool: At around a foot tall, this Perfect Grade Unicorn Gundam is massive. Not only is it a complex build but it comes with shields that can be arranged into various configurations. And if you're willing to go all in and buy the additional LED lighting kit, you can make it even more awesome with a glowing green psycho-frame for added effect.
#3 VARGUIL
Price: $30
Type: High Grade
Scale: 1/144
Series: Mobile Suit Moon Gundam
Why it's Cool: With tons of little details and coming from a manga that hasn't yet been officially released in North America, this mobile suit is as cool-looking as it is obscure. Or to put it another way, this is the type of niche release that can only be found on Premium Bandai.
#2 SLASH ZAKU PHANTOM (YZAK JULE CUSTOM)
Price: $55
Type: Master Grade
Scale: 1/100
Series: Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny
Why it's Cool: This model just looks awesome. Beyond the Zaku's massive shoulder-mounted chain guns, it comes with all the extras—rifles, shields, grenades, and axes—and can be customized to pose on your shelf in any number of ways. And with its $55 price tag, you'd be hard pressed to get more bang for your buck than with this one.
#1 GUNDAM DEATHSCYTHE EW (ROUSSETTE UNIT)
Price: $55
Type: Master Grade
Scale: 1/100
Series: Mobile Suit Gundam Wing Endless Waltz: Glory of the Losers
Why it's Cool: Sporting a redesign by Endless Waltz mecha designer Hajime Katoki, this is what Deathscythe looks like in the currently running manga retelling of Gundam Wing. Its modular wings can expand and bend in various ways and look more robotically demonic than angelic. It's an awesome Gunpla fit for an equally awesome reimagining.
This is only a taste of the limited-run Gunpla available on PREMIUM BANDAI USA. For the full list of Gunpla exclusives currently available, come on over to PREMIUM BANDAI USA and take a look for yourself.
©SOTSU・SUNRISE
discuss this in the forum |