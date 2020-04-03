The 5 Coolest Gunpla Coming to Premium Bandai

Pre-order only Gunpla are coming to PREMIUM BANDAI USA. With more than 20 offerings, here are the coolest of the cool

― Starting today, limited-run, pre-order only Gunpla are coming to PREMIUM BANDAI USA. With more than 20 offerings, here are the coolest of the cool. #5 DESTINY GUNDAM [TITANIUM FINISH] Price: $77 Type: Real Grade Scale: 1/144 Series: Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny Why it's Cool: Wit...