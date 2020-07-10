My Hero Academis Heroes Rising in Theaters in Finland and Denmark July 16

Are you ready? The new plus-ultra My Hero Academia movie arrives in theaters starting on July 16th in Denmark and Finland! It's going to be EPIC, with a battle beyond anything fans have ever seen!

A huge screen for a huge movie… and with Danish and Finnish subs! Don't wait and book your tickets right now by clicking on the cinema of your choice!

In Denmark:



On July 16th

• Copenhagen (Grand Teatret) at 5PM

•Copenhagen (CinemaxX) at 8:40 PM

• Aarhus (CinemaxX) at 8:40 PM

• Odense (CinemaxX) at 8:40 PM

In Finland:



On July 20th at 5PM

• Helsinki (TennisPalatsi)

• Helsinki (Itis)

• Turku (KinoPalatsi)

• Tampere (Plevna)

• Oulu (Plaza)

• Jyväskylä (Fantasia)

• Kuopio (Scala)

• Lahti (Kuvapalatsi)



On July 21th at 8PM

• Helsinki (TennisPalatsi)

• Helsinki (Itis)

• Turku (KinoPalatsi)

• Tampere (Plevna)

• Oulu (Plaza)

• Jyväskylä (Fantasia)



What is the movie about?



Class 1-A visits Nabu Island where they finally get to do some real hero work. The place is so peaceful that it's more like a vacation… until they're attacked by a villain with an unfathomable Quirk! His power is eerily familiar, and it looks like Shigaraki had a hand in the plan. But with All Might retired and citizens’ lives on the line, there's no time for questions. Deku and his friends are the next generation of heroes, and they're the island's only hope!

My Hero Academia is an anime produced by the studio BONES ( Fullmetal Alchemist , Mob Psycho, Space Dandy ), based on a manga series written and illustrated by Kōhei Horikoshi . The adaptation is directed by Kenji Nagasaki , scripted by Yosuke Kuroda and character-designed by Yoshihiko Umakoshi , with music by Yuki Hayashi .

Want to take a closer look? Watch the incredible trailer!



One for all, and all for Heroes Rising in theaters!



By Victoria Langeard