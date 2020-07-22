Advertorial
Which of These Kirby Figures is the Cutest?
by Premium Bandai (Paid Advertisement),
BANDAI SPIRITS once again returns with a Banpresto Box featuring the pink puff ball, Kirby, himself. This time, he's not alone, however. Waddle Dee and Magolor have come to join him in trying on some stylish hats. All three are cute but the question remains, which is the cutest? Scroll down and cast your vote!
So now that you've gotten a closer look, vote and then check out what everyone else thought!
Regardless of which one is your favorite ALL THREE of these figures are included in every BANPRESTO BOX KIRBY HAT STUDIO.
And that's not all!
Each box also comes with a Kirby plushy (rocking the same stylish hat as the figure) as well as a blanket (39.4 in. long) and a towel (27.6 in. long)—each featuring adorable images of Kirby trying on a pile of hats.
The whole collection retails for $29.99 and is available starting July 22, 2020, at 12:00 AM (EDT), only at Premium Bandai USA. And like most Premium Bandai items, the BANPRESTO BOX KIRBY HAT STUDIO is exclusive, made-to-order, and pre-order only. So order yours today and don't miss out!
Kirby
Magolor
Waddle Dee
