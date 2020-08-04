Advertorial
Golden Kamuy Comes to GRAND SUMMONERS in New Crossover
by Good Smile Company (Paid Advertisement),
GRAND SUMMONERS brings more surprises with their revival crossover with popular Shonen anime series Golden Kamuy.
Golden Kamuy Crossover Highlights
Newcomers and long-time fans of GRAND SUMMONERS can get the Ultimate LUCK Attacker Toshizo Hijikata ★5 unit for FREE!
Highlights include:
- Get a LUCK ★5 unit, Toshizo Hijikata for free!
- Summon powerful ★5 units Saichi Sugimoto and Asirpa
- All Golden Kamuy units are fully voiced by original cast
- Golden Kamuy inspired Equipment, story event and food!
- Play the Golden Kamuy event for chat stickers and rewards!
Saichi Sugimoto and Asirpa can be summoned, as well as Golden Kamuy-inspired equipment! Players will also receive adorable chat stickers and can play the exclusive Golden Kamuy story event!
Join Golden Kamuy's Daily Instant Win Campaign!
During the Golden Kamuy Crossover, players can visit Grand Summoners' Twitter page to join our Daily Instant Win Campaign!
Play every day for a chance to win a $100 Amazon Gift Card or 300 x Crystals for Grand Summoners!
Follow @GRDSMN_GLOBAL
What is GRAND SUMMONERS
Grand Summoners is an Epic Anime RPG with heated, real-time RPG battles -- all in cutting-edge Pixel Art graphics!
Quest in multiplayer where 4 players will work together to defeat bosses. The Arena features PvP content in which players face-off using their best units and equips, while players can also team up and compete in Raids for valuable rewards!
Grand Summoners' single-player content is just as memorable, featuring an epic Main Story mode spanning over 50 hours of gameplay, with new events added weekly. Players can earn over 1,000 Crystals by completing all the single-player missions combined!
Top 10 Tips for Grand Summoners
Main Story Digest
Get Toshizo Hijikata, a LUCK unit for Free!
Players can get the Ultimate LUCK attacker Toshizo Hijikata for free by playing the crossover event! Players can max out his LUCK by farming in the crossover event!
Free Golden Kamuy-inspired equipment
Get limited-time Golden Kamuy-inspired equipment items for Arispa and Toshizo Hijikata! These can be obtained by playing the exclusive Golden Kamuy event!
• Asirpa's Bandana
• Hijikata's Gun
• Hijikata's Clothes
Unleash Golden Kamuy units' power with limited equipment!
Golden Kamuy fans can unlock crossover units' true powers by summoning Golden Kamuy equipment items! Endow units with Golden Kamuy-infused powers with must-have equipment items inspired by Saichi Sugimoto, Asirpa, and Toshizo Hijikata!
Limited Golden Kamuy Equipment:
• Asirpa's Bow
• Type 30 Arisaka Rifle
• Sugimoto's Army Cap
• Izumi no Kami Kanesada
• Type 30 Bayonet
• Asirpa's Survival Knife
Chat with friends using limited Golden Kamuy Stickers!
Talk with friends using chibi-style illustrated Golden Kamuy chat stickers! Complete the collection of key Golden Kamuy moments in chat sticker form, including Saichi Sugimoto, Asirpa, Yoshitake Shiraishi, Lieutenant Tsurumi, and Retar!
• Login during the Golden Kamuy crossover to obtain exclusive Golden Kamuy Chat Stickers
• Play the Golden Kamuy quests and trade the event item “Snowy Feather” for chat stickers, crossover equipment, rare items and more!
Get Golden Kamuy-exclusive Food items!
Players can get five Golden Kamuy-inspired limited Food items that have exclusive enhancing effects to power-up their party!
• Blood Sausage!
• Otter Ohaw!
• Nishin Soba!
• Salmon Ruipe!
• Curry Rice!
Crossover Fully Voiced by Golden Kamuy's Original Cast:
The Golden Kamuy crossover features all-new voiceovers from the original voice actors. Collect all three crossover units to listen to their iconic anime catchphrases and original character lines in Japanese!
Saichi Sugimoto, voiced by Chikahiro Kobayashi
Asirpa, voiced by Haruka Shiraishi
Toshizo Hijikata, voiced by Joji Nakata
Play GRAND SUMMONERS!
Experience the RPG action and don't miss the epic Shield Hero crossover. Play GRAND SUMMONERS today on iOS and Android. You may also visit our website for more and follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube.
