Relive the 90s with Digimon and Demon Slayer-themed Virtual Pets
by Premium Bandai (Paid Advertisement),
If you were a kid in the 90s, you probably had a Tamagotchi at some point. And if not, you can remedy that right now.
Currently, Premium Bandai USA is offering two different kinds of virtual pets. The first is a new set of Tamagotchi. However, instead of raising a monster, you can raise Tanjiro and Nezuko from the hit anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Feed them rice balls if they are hungry, give them a cup of tea if they are in a bad mood, but whatever you do, don't neglect them. You don't want to make Nezuko cry, do you?
The second virtual pet collection up for sale is a set of the three different versions of DIGIMON PENDULUM Z Ⅱ. Between the three devices, you can raise over 100 different Digimon—including 10 brand new, original ones. You can also link the three devices to unlock some classic Digimon evolution trees that fans of the anime are sure to recognize. Finally, all three devices come with the “pendulum function” which allows you to shake your device and power up your Digimon during training or in versus battles against your friends.
Best of all, if you pre-order now, you can get free shipping on these items as part of Premium Bandai's Valentine's Day sale.
However, as with the majority of products on Premium Bandai USA, the Demon Slayer Tamagotchi Tanjirotchi and Nezukotchi Set and DIGIMON PENDULUM Z Ⅱ are limited-run, pre-order only, and made to order. Only a limited number of orders will be accepted before pre-orders close. So get your order in while you still have the chance!
