Naruto: Ninja Arena Comes to North America

Naruto was one of those shows that brought countless new fans into the world of anime nearly 16 years ago. Now, a number of those fans who grew up with the show have become game designers and made games for their favorite shows! Enter Naruto : Ninja Arena as one of those very board games. Designed by the amazing team of French designers from Team Kaedama (Antoine Bauza, Corentin Lebrat, Ludovic Maublanc, and Théo Rivière), the designers took this game to the license holders in hopes to make this game given their passion for Naruto . Now, you have the opportunity to pre-order and secure your place in the Chuunin exams later this year!

Naruto : Ninja Arena takes place during the iconic Chuunin Exams, which was the perfect setting to center the game around. To perfectly encapsulate the love of the fast-paced, back-and-forth combat that was established early and prevalent throughout Naruto , Team Kaedama chose simultaneous dice throwing as the mechanic for this new competitive game!

You and up to five friends will battle it out in real-time, matching the symbols on your own dice to that of the character selected. Gameplay halts when one player matches their ultimate ability and slaps the Uzumaki spiral in the middle of the board, signaling it is time to finalize damage before continuing again. This all continues until there is but one winner ready for promotion from Genin to Chuunin! Not only will you have the original crew of Naruto , Sasuke, and Sakura, but you'll have a total of 10 different characters to play providing even more variety from game to game.

Pre-Orders for this new Naruto game have already begun with added goodies and some ways to win free copies! Japanime Games is working with Anime News Network to also run an upcoming giveaway to win free copies of Naruto : Ninja Arena as well as an art contest where you'll win Naruto : Ninja Arena and a curated selection of other games from Japanime Games as well.

Naruto: Ninja Arena is available for Pre-Order for $44.95US. You can Pre-Order it japanimegames.com Order yours during the Pre-Order window to secure a FREE Ramen Pin and secure your chance to be the next Chuunin Exam victor!