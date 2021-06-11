Main characters Kasane Randall (VA: Asami Seto) and Yuito Sumeragi (VA: Junya Enoki ).

Arashi Spring (Voiced by Yuri Horie), Gemma Garrison (Voiced by Ryota Takeuchi ) and Hanabi Ichijo (Voiced by Tomomi Mineuchi ).

Kagero Donne (Voiced by Daisuke Namikawa ) and Kyoka Eden (Voiced by Yumi Hara ).

Luka Travers (Voiced by Chinatsu Akasaki ), Shiden Ritter (Voiced by Kengo Kawanishi ) and Tsugumi Nazar (Voiced by Marika Kohno).

Unleash the Power of the Mind in SCARLET NEXUS. The highly anticipated action JRPG video game is set to release this month! There's a lot to look forward to.In the far distant future, a psionic hormone was discovered in the human brain, granting people extra-sensory powers and changed the world as we knew it. As humanity entered this new era, deranged mutants known as Others began to descend from the sky with a hunger for human brains. Highly resistant to conventional attack methods, extreme measures needed to be taken to battle the overwhelming threat and preserve humanity.Those with acute extra-sensory abilities, known as psionics, were our only chance to fight the onslaught from above. Since then, psionics have been scouted for their talents and recruited to the Other Suppression Force (OSF), humanity's last line of defence.Featuring a dual story, begin your adventure with either, an energetic recruit from a prestigious political family or, the mysterious scout whose power and skill has gained great notoriety among the OSF. As their different experiences interweave with each other, it is only then that you will reveal the full story and unlock all the mysteries of a Brain Punk future caught between technology and psychic abilities in– Using psycho-kinetic abilities, the world around you becomes your greatest weapon. Lift, break and throw pieces of your environment to build your attack combos and lay waste to your enemies.– Deranged mutants that descended from the sky, highly resistant to conventional attack methods and defenses. Tormented by the constant pain of their mutation, they seek brains of living organisms to calm their madness.– Explore and protect a futuristic Japanese landscape that combines inspirations from classic anime and western science fiction.– Dive into a complex story of bonds, courage and heroism, crafted by minds behind the iconic Tales of Vesperia.Players can join the ranks of the OSF and take the control of either Yuito or Kasane for some psychokinesic action until the first boss encounter.Yuito fights with close-ranged attacks thanks to his swords and can borrow Pyrokinesis, Teleportation, Clairvoyance and Sclerokinesis powers from his team members.On her side, Kanase specializes in mid-ranged attacks with flying knives. In addition, she can use the following powers depending on the composition of her party: Electrokinesis, Hypervelocity, Invisibility and Duplication.If you've been waiting for more info on the upcoming Scarlet Nexus anime series, then thanks to Funimation and Sunrise, here is the latest key visual for the series, as well as some seriously stellar character art and a brand-new trailer.The news comes just after it was announced that a demo version of the upcoming Scarlet Nexus video game is available first on Xbox Series X|S consoles, now.Check out the newest trailer and key visual for Scarlet Nexus below featuring the series' stacked cast of characters. It's the perfect representation of what we can expect when the “brainpunk” series begins its broadcast.We're also excited to show off a batch of cool character art of Scarlet Nexus, featuring some of the characters you'll see throughout the show:Are you excited for Scarlet Nexus to arrive on XBOX and Funimation this summer?We are…