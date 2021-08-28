Rean Schwarzer Figure from Kotobukiya

Legend of Heroes fans, do you simp Rean Schwarzer? Good news! Kotobukiya is preparing to release the first Rean Schwarzer and it is glorious! Pre-orders for this gorgeous figure, Kotobukiya's second in The Legend of Heroes series are now live! Order yours now at Sideshow.com.



Rean will be wearing the same outfit as in Trails of Cold Steel III and Trails into Reverie.



Take a look at the amazing detail.



Even the detail on Rean's tachi is absolutely stunning.



The base of the figure features the image of Valimar, the Ashen Knight.

Rean is the second figure in Kotobukiya's Legend of Heroes lineup. Here he is joined with Altina Orion, the first figure from the series.



This figure brings Altina to life as is she in the game, with softly flowing hair and a gaze and pose expressing her strength and fleeting personality. Be sure to add the girl who supports the Ashen Chevalier by his side to your collection.



Kotobukiya's Altina Orion figure is already available for preorder here

