The Newest Manga App of 2022 Is Here! ~ Mangapon: Daily Comic App! ~

WWWave of America Corp. has recently released Mangapon, a free manga reading app containing popular and exciting Japanese manga officially translated into English. The titles hosted on the app are published by wwwave comics , with works in various genres such as, and Shonen. New titles are planned to be released continuously so you'll always have new stories to read!Mangapon: Daily Comic App is free to download from the App Store and Google Play Store Here's what you can expect from the app!The first two chapters of most manga are free to read! You can use this as a chance to discover new stories and find ones that may interest you.All manga published by WWWave are part of the Daily Free Countdown (DFC) catalog - which means you just have to log in every day to read your next free episode! You can read a chapter of your choice for free every 23 hours as long as the chapter is part of the DFC.New chapters are added at midnight every day! For ongoing series, you'll most likely see a new chapter update once a week. Each chapter costs approximately US$0.50. You can visit the “Daily Page” to see what mangas are updated on each day of the week.Here are some of our highly recommended manga!



Title: What Subaru Sarashina Says Goes!

Artist: Akua Uruu

Genre: Shojo

Summary: "You are mine!" He put me on his knees and kissed me in front of the camera...!



Title: Me (a Guy)... Becoming a GIRLFRIEND !?

Artist: Satoru

Genre: Seinen

Summary: I was suddenly turned into a girl and the only way to turn back is to enter into a "love relationship" with another girl?!



Title: Bride of the Demon - I Was Sealed as His Prey

Artist: Cota

Genre: Shojo

Summary: The one I promised to get married to when I was a child was... a Demon who feeds on the flesh of human beings…?!

Shojo

Seinen

Josei