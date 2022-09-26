Coolmic Launches PC Website!

Coolmic, the official digital comics and anime store from Japan, has expanded its platform and is now available for PC as well!

Coolmic is a service that started in 2018, distributing popular manga (Japanese comics) and anime to English and French-speaking audiences. Until now, the service was only available through smartphone browser. The site has now been optimized for reading on PC and tablets as well, looking to improve their customer's reading experience.

On their new PC website you can continue to enjoy their contents, which include over two thousand titles from many different genres, varying from romance comics to more mature contents. They have a large selection of Romance, Fantasy, TL, BL , Hentai , Ecchi and many more! Their most popular titles include: The Titan's Bride , Reincarnated into Demon King Evelogia's World , My Brother's Slipped Inside Me in the Bathtub and its anime version Overflow , and many more! Access their full catalog here.

On Coolmic you can not only read comics, but also watch anime adaptations of their most popular works. Recently, they have started offering exclusive uncensored anime contents on their platform. Popular titles such as Overflow , Fucked by My Best Friend and the most recent BL hit Caressing the Nipples of My Hibernating Bear can all be found in their uncensored version. You can find all their anime works here.