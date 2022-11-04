New project by Always: Sunset on Third Street , Stand By Me Doraemon director debuts on November 3, 2023

― Toho announced on Thursday that it is producing a new work in the Godzilla franchise, with Takashi Yamazaki as the director and writer, and also credited for visual effects. The new work will debut on November 3, 2023 ("Godzilla Day"). The announcement did not specify the format of the new work, ...