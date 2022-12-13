Advertorial
The three girls on the Monthly Newtype cover have been made into figures!
by KADOKAWA (Paid Advertisement),
The heroines of Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time—Asuka, Rei, and Mari—have been turned into a set of three figures based on an illustration drawn by general animation director Atsushi Nishigori which decorated the cover of the June 2021 issue of Monthly Newtype.
The three girls, smiling together in the distinctive white plugsuits from the movie, have been expressed through vivid sculpting and coloring. Please take them into your hands and see them for yourselves.
The Newtype Special Set comes with a bonus, limited edition special acrylic pedestal that reproduces the Monthly Newtype cover. It also has reversible specifications that use the motif illustration, so don't miss out!
EJ ANiME STORE in amiami
https://ejanimestore.amiami.com
EJ ANiME STORE in Good Smile US
https://goodsmileus.com/ej-anime-store
*coming soon
©khara
----------Product detail----------
Series Name：EVANGELION:3.0+1.0 THRICE UPON A TIME
Product Name：EVANGELION:3.0+1.0 THRICE UPON A TIME Asuka・Rei・Mari
Newtype Cover ver. Newtype Special Set
Sculptor：Chizuru (turunoyakata)
Cooperation：Our Treasure
Paintwork：Maimocchi (turunoyakata)
Planning/Production：KDcolle(KADOKAWA collection)
Released by：ＫＡＤＯＫＡＷＡ
Category ：1/8th Scale
Release Date：SUMMER 2023
discuss this in the forum |