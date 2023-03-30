Advice and More From the TATESC Award Winning Author of LILIES

With submissions for the 1st TATESC Comics Global Awards currently open, Yuto Komiya was more than happy to give advice to those looking to win the award as well as share her experiences with the success that has come after.

― Yuto Komiya was one of the winners of the first ever TATESC awards for her vertically scrolling manga LILIES—which is, to this day, one of TATESC's most popular ongoing titles...