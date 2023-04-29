Advertorial
【OSHI NO KO】Ai Scale Figure Now accepting orders!
Lies are the greatest kind of love!
Ai, the legendary idol from 【OSHI NO KO】, has arrived as a 1/7 scale figure!
We created this figure using a teaser visual from a concert scene with meticulous attention to detail in the molding and painting.
Her bright and fresh outfit, dynamic posing, and the flow of her hair make this a gem with a lovely finish.
We've faithfully recreated her distinct eyes and carefully crafted this girl who is so much more than her cuteness.
Be sure to get your hands on this beautiful molding of B-Komachi's main lead!
*Special two-eye-open face parts are included in purchases made from the KADOKAWA Official online shop.
EJ ANiME STORE in amiami
https://www.amiami.com/eng/detail/?scode=FIGURE-153230
EJ ANiME STORE in Good Smile US
https://www.goodsmileus.com/product/ai-10414
©Aka Akasaka x Mengo Yokoyari/Shueisha, "OSHI NO KO" Partners
----------Product detail----------
Series Name：【OSHI NO KO】
Product Name：【OSHI NO KO】 Ai
Sculptor：Matsuda Model (Fundoshi)
Paintwork：Matsuda Model (Fundoshi)
Planning/Production：KDcolle(KADOKAWA collection)
Released by：ＫＡＤＯＫＡＷＡ
Category ：1/7th Scale
Release Date：November 2023
