The official ONE PIECE orchestra concert coming to the US for the first time in July 2023 !

With Special Appearances by Composer Kohei Tanaka and Singer Hiroshi Kitadani (We Are!) in Los Angeles!

― After receiving critical acclaim in Europe and Asia, ONE PIECE Music Symphony will premiere in the US on July 5, 2023, at Morton H. Meyerson Symphony in Dallas, then on July 14, 2023, at the prestigious Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The show will feature a full orchestra on stage with the latest a...