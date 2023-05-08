Advertorial
The official ONE PIECE orchestra concert coming to the US for the first time in July 2023 !
by The Wild Faery Company (Paid Advertisement),
After receiving critical acclaim in Europe and Asia, ONE PIECE Music Symphony will premiere in the US on July 5, 2023, at Morton H. Meyerson Symphony in Dallas, then on July 14, 2023, at the prestigious Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The show will feature a full orchestra on stage with the latest adventures of Luffy and his crew in a film concert projected on the big screen! The Los Angeles concert will also feature special appearances by Composer Kōhei Tanaka and Singer Hiroshi Kitadani (We Are!, We Go!, OVER THE TOP) who will perform live along with the orchestra and attend a Meet & Greet session for VIP ticket holders. Starting from the end of Dressrosa, this show will relive the most dramatic and intense moments from Whole Cake Island, Zou and most of the Land of Wano story arcs!
ONE PIECE Music Symphony is the one and only official concert dedicated to the adventures of ONE PIECE. With videos perfectly synchronized with the anthology's music projected on a giant video screen in HD definition, action, adventure and emotions will once again be on the program, sublimated by the power of a symphony orchestra with more than 50 musicians! It is time to listen live to the most famous music from the TV series: We Are!, Sai sai saikyo!!!, Oitsumerareta, Binks no Sake, Unan to Ghanzho, Ougon to Oden, Katayoku no Taka and many more!
ONE PIECE Music Symphony features a top-notch professional orchestra. It is an original and attractive way to educate young and old alike about orchestral music, where the themes of the series are played identically to the way they are broadcast in the TV series! The show also raises awareness about the essential impact of music in a work like ONE PIECE. Indeed, does music not have the power to amplify emotions? Suspense, thrills, adventures, magic ... all these emotions are endlessly sublimated thanks to the magnificent soundtrack of the series, which perfectly accompanies the thrilling story!
Buy tickets:
Dallas, TX – July 5, 2023 – 7:30pm: buy now at https://www.dallassymphony.org/productions/one-piece-music-symphony/
Los Angeles, CA (with Composer Kōhei Tanaka and Singer Hiroshi Kitadani): July 15, 2023 – 8pm : buy now at https://www.ticketmaster.com/
Contact: [email protected] – Official website: www.wildfaery.com – Facebook: opms.wildfaery.com
All associated trademarks are owned by and used under license from Toei Animation.
©Eiichiro Oda / Shueisha, Toei Animation
discuss this in the forum |