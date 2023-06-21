Advertorial
ONE PIECE Music Symphony US Premiere: Hiroshi Kitadani and Kohei Tanaka has a message for you!
by The Wild Faery Company (Paid Advertisement),
ONE PIECE Music Symphony, the one and only official ONE PIECE concert will premiere in the US on July 5, 2023, at Morton H. Meyerson Symphony (Dallas, TX) then on July 14, 2023, at the prestigious Dolby Theatre in Hollywood (Los Angeles, CA). The show will feature a full orchestra on stage with the latest adventures of Luffy and his crew in a film concert projected on the big screen!
The Los Angeles concert will also features special appearances by composer Kōhei Tanaka and singer Hiroshi Kitadani (We Are!, We Go!, OVER THE TOP) who will perform live along with the orchestra and they have a message for you!
Starting from the end of Dressrosa, this show will relive the most dramatic and intense moments from Whole Cake Island, Zou and most of the Land of Wano story arcs! With videos perfectly synchronized with the anthology's music projected on a giant video screen in HD definition, action, adventure and emotions will once again be on the program, sublimated by the power of a symphony orchestra with more than 50 musicians! It is time to listen live to the most famous music from the TV series: We Are!, Sai sai saikyo!!!, Oitsumerareta, Binks no Sake, Unan to Ghanzho, Ougon to Oden, Katayoku no Taka and many more!
Buy tickets:
Dallas, TX – July 5, 2023 – 7:30pm: buy now at https://www.dallassymphony.org/productions/one-piece-music-symphony/
Los Angeles, CA (with composer Kōhei Tanaka and singer Hiroshi Kitadani): July 15, 2023 – 8pm : buy now at https://www.ticketmaster.com/
Contact: [email protected]
Official website: www.wildfaery.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/The-Wild-Faery-Company-109897592130025/
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/thewildfaery/
Twitter : https://twitter.com/TheWildFaery
All associated trademarks are owned by and used under license from Toei Animation.
©Eiichiro Oda / Shueisha, Toei Animation
discuss this in the forum |