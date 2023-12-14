Advertorial
Here's How Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Evolved
by Eliphant Pte Ltd (Paid Advertisement),
Cygames released a play guide for Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising that features the new mechanics coming to the fighting game genre later this month.
Granblue Fantasy Versus, a 2D fighting game released in 2020, is set in the universe of the acclaimed mobile title Granblue Fantasy, a popular Japanese role-playing game (RPG). Developed through a collaboration between Cygames, the owner of the Granblue Fantasy Universe, and Arc System Works, fighting game developers renowned for titles like Dragon Ball FighterZ, Guilty Gear, and Blazblue, the game seamlessly blends visually stunning graphics with intuitive gameplay, appealing to both seasoned fighting game enthusiasts and newcomers.
With a diverse roster of characters, each possessing unique abilities and play styles, Granblue Fantasy Versus adds depth and strategy to every match. Its sequel, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, furthers the saga by introducing fresh faces and innovative mechanics while preserving the essence of what made the original a hit.
Whether you're a rookie or a seasoned gamer, this guide delves into the systems and mechanics that will level up your experience in Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising's combat.
In the first video, witness the Ultimate Skills. These are supercharged versions of your character's regular special moves that only cost 50% of your Skybound Gauge (this game's version of super meter). Activate them to briefly slow down your opponent's movements, opening up fresh opportunities or punishing their mistakes. Use Ultimate Skills to extend your combos or turn your opponent's blunders into your advantage!
The second video showcases the Raging Strike. For just 1 Bravery Point(a new system in the game where you start every round with 3 Bravery Points), you can unleash this unstoppable attack that can't be blocked. This leaves you open to a big attack, and depletes a Bravery Point from your foe. Learn this powerful technique to seize control and gain the upper hand in battles!
Feeling overwhelmed or facing a relentless, Raging Strike? Fear not! Enter Bravery Counters – counter-attacks that you can pull off while blocking an opponent's attack or during a guard crush, all for the cost of one Bravery Point. A successful hit sends your opponent flying, and even if blocked, it has a quick recovery. Use this move to reset the situation and get back in the game!
With these exciting new mechanics, now is the perfect time to immerse yourself in the Granblue Fantasy Universe. Don't miss out on the next chapter of the Granblue Fantasy Versus Series!
The Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising will be released on December 14 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam. The game will include rollback netcode and crossplay between the three platforms. For more information, visit their website by clicking here.
Granblue Fantasy Versus, a 2D fighting game released in 2020, is set in the universe of the acclaimed mobile title Granblue Fantasy, a popular Japanese role-playing game (RPG). Developed through a collaboration between Cygames, the owner of the Granblue Fantasy Universe, and Arc System Works, fighting game developers renowned for titles like Dragon Ball FighterZ, Guilty Gear, and Blazblue, the game seamlessly blends visually stunning graphics with intuitive gameplay, appealing to both seasoned fighting game enthusiasts and newcomers.
With a diverse roster of characters, each possessing unique abilities and play styles, Granblue Fantasy Versus adds depth and strategy to every match. Its sequel, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, furthers the saga by introducing fresh faces and innovative mechanics while preserving the essence of what made the original a hit.
Whether you're a rookie or a seasoned gamer, this guide delves into the systems and mechanics that will level up your experience in Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising's combat.
Ultimate Skills Unleashed!
In the first video, witness the Ultimate Skills. These are supercharged versions of your character's regular special moves that only cost 50% of your Skybound Gauge (this game's version of super meter). Activate them to briefly slow down your opponent's movements, opening up fresh opportunities or punishing their mistakes. Use Ultimate Skills to extend your combos or turn your opponent's blunders into your advantage!
Master the Raging Strike!
The second video showcases the Raging Strike. For just 1 Bravery Point(a new system in the game where you start every round with 3 Bravery Points), you can unleash this unstoppable attack that can't be blocked. This leaves you open to a big attack, and depletes a Bravery Point from your foe. Learn this powerful technique to seize control and gain the upper hand in battles!
Defend with Bravery Counters!
Feeling overwhelmed or facing a relentless, Raging Strike? Fear not! Enter Bravery Counters – counter-attacks that you can pull off while blocking an opponent's attack or during a guard crush, all for the cost of one Bravery Point. A successful hit sends your opponent flying, and even if blocked, it has a quick recovery. Use this move to reset the situation and get back in the game!
With these exciting new mechanics, now is the perfect time to immerse yourself in the Granblue Fantasy Universe. Don't miss out on the next chapter of the Granblue Fantasy Versus Series!
The Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising will be released on December 14 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam. The game will include rollback netcode and crossplay between the three platforms. For more information, visit their website by clicking here.
discuss this in the forum |