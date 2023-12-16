Exploring Yen Press's Selection of Thai BL Manga

For almost two decades, Yen Press has offered a wide variety of enjoyable Japanese novels and manga. Yen Press has published a lot of great works of Japanese Boys Love through the years, but recently, they have been delving into the world of Thai Boys Love through the publication of their manga adaptations. Let's dive into the engaging storylines of these series:



SOTUS, Vol. 1



SOTUS—an educational system in which upperclassmen impose training, discipline, and challenges on underclassmen. In the engineering department of a Thai university, Arthit is the head hazer, infamous for his harsh trials. The incoming class must prove themselves “worthy” to him in order to receive the department's symbol, the gear. But all Arthit's plans are thrown out of whack when first-year Kongpob declares he'll steal the gear from him—“I'll make you my wife!”



Volumes 1-3 are currently available in print and digital!



Manner of Death, Vol. 1



When skilled coroner Dr. Bunnakit is called upon to examine the body of a woman who allegedly hanged herself, he soon finds that all evidence points to foul play. That night, a mysterious stranger breaks into his home and demands that he rule the death a suicide—and after he confides in his prosecutor friend about the incident, that friend suddenly goes missing. Dr. Bunnakit pins all his suspicions on a man named Tan, but not only does Tan have a rock-solid alibi, he also volunteers to help uncover the real murderer…



Volumes 1-2 are currently available in print and digital!



The Red Thread, Vol. 1



Pharm is a skittish but friendly young man who is excited to start his new life as a college student. He'll make friends, join a club... and maybe figure out why he's always sensed that there's a certain someone he's fated to meet. The moment he locks eyes with Dean , the captain of the swimming club, he's attracted to him in a way he's never experienced before. Is this who he's been looking for all this time? Does Dean feel the same way about him? Perhaps the answers lie in past lives they have yet to remember...



Volume 1 is available now!