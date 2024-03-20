Advertorial
One Piece Music Symphony 25th Anniversary World Tour announced!
by The Wild Faery Company (Paid Advertisement),
Celebrate the 25th anniversary of One Piece with an orchestrated array of the famous anime's classic music! Relive One Piece's greatest moments as a live orchestra plays in perfect sync with the exciting action and heartfelt moments on-screen. It's a magical way to commemorate the long life of adventure we've experienced alongside the Straw Hat Crew.
This anniversary world tour showcases highlights from Monkey D. Luffy's 25 years of swashbuckling action. Let the giant screen fire up your imagination as you sail alongside the prospective pirate king and his pals. Relive their hijinks on the high seas by listening to live versions of fan-favorite songs like "We Are!," "Sai sai saikyo!!!," "Oitsumerareta," and "Binks no Sake". Keep an ear out for new pieces composed specially for the anniversary celebration, too!
The One Piece 25th anniversary orchestra concert is scheduled to be performed in cities worldwide. In the United States, the concert will be performed at venues like Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium, San Francisco's Davies Symphony Hall, and Dallas' Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center. In Europe, fans can attend the event at London's Eventim Apollo, Palais des Congrès in Paris, and Köln Philharmonie in Germany. In Asia, look forward to joining the show at Singapore's Esplanade Concert Hall and Seoul's KBS Hall. The shows in Los Angeles and Paris will also feature special appearances by One Piece composer Kohei Tanaka and singer Hiroshi Kitadani. (The vocalist for the songs "We Are!", "We Go!", "OVER THE TOP", and "Assu!") They'll perform live alongside the orchestra, then attend a meet & greet session for VIP ticket holders.
Tickets go on-sale from March 22:
Seoul, South Korea – KBS Hall: - June 1, 2024 : https://tickets.interpark.com/goods/24003856
Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Auditorium – July 6, 2024: https://www.axs.com/events/536580/one-piece-music-symphony-tickets
San Francisco, CA – Louise M. Davies Symphony Hall – July 8,2024: https://www.cityboxoffice.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=3029
Dallas, TX – Meyerson Symphony Center – July 10, 2024: https://www.dallassymphony.org/
Washington, D.C. – Capital One Hall – July 13, 2024: https://www.ticketmaster.com
Melbourne, Australia – MCEC The Plenary – July 19, 2024: https://events.humanitix.com/mcec-one-piece-australia-tour
Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotel – July 20, 2024: https://www.axs.com/events/536788/one-piece-music-symphony-tickets?skin=virginhotel
Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane City Hall – July 21, 2024: https://events.humanitix.com/one-piece-australia-tour
Sydney, Australia – ICC Darling Harbour Theatre – July 27, 2024: https://iccsydney.com.au/whats-on/ (available from March 27)
Singapore – Esplanade Concert Hall – August 3, 2024: https://www.sistic.com.sg/events/one0824
Koln, Germany – Kölner Philharmonie – August 22: https://www.koelner-philharmonie.de/
Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom - October 26: https://www.reservix.de/
Lyon, France – Auditorium 3000 - October 28: https://www.fnacspectacles.com/
London, UK – Eventim Apollo – November 16: https://www.eventim.co.uk/artist/one-piece-music-symphony/
Paris, France – Palais des Congrès – November 30: https://www.fnacspectacles.com/
Lille, France – Le Nouveau Siècle – December 1: https://www.fnacspectacles.com/
Contact: [email protected] – Official website: www.wildfaery.com Contact: [email protected] – Official website: www.wildfaery.com – Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/The-Wild-Faery-Company/100093256284524/
All associated trademarks are owned by and used under license from Toei Animation.
©Eiichiro Oda / Shueisha, Toei Animation
discuss this in the forum |