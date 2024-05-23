ONE PIECE Music Symphony 25th Anniversary Concert will Premiere soon in the US…

Buy your tickets for US shows:

Come celebrate the 25th anniversary of One Piece with this special orchestra concert! The most memorable moments of the beloved TV series will be projected on a giant screen to the sound of a 50-musician orchestra!In only a few weeks, the ONE PIECE Music Symphony 25 th Anniversary Tour will premiere in the US on July 6, 2024 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. This Los Angeles premiere will feature special live performances from singer Hiroshi Kitadani (“We Are!”, “We Go!”, “OVER THE TOP”...) and original composer Kohei Tanaka, who will both perform along with the orchestra on stage.Los Angeles will be immediately followed by performances in San Francisco (July 8 / DaviesSymphony Hall), Dallas (July 10 / Meyerson Symphony Hall), Washington DC (July 13 / Capital One Hall), and Las Vegas (July 20 / Virgin Theater).And since this is a special anniversary tour, Composer Kohei Tanaka has prepared some new arrangements and music, some of which will be performed live for the first time ever! Be ready for the brand-new TV Opening “UUUUUS!” and to enjoy the first live on-stage performance of music, including the emotional “Haha naru Umi” (Mother Sea), the lighthearted “Sekai no ichiban oden da!!” (This is the best oden in the world!!), the amazing “Ore no saikouchiten” (Luffy's Gear 5 acclaimed theme), and so much more!SOLD OUT