How to create over a quintillion (or 10 18 ) uniquely customized Gunpla in GUNDAM BREAKER 4
You could build 3,814,697,265,625,000,000,000 unique custom Gunpla (or thereabouts, we're still counting!), and just be scratching the surface of what's possible in GUNDAM BREAKER 4! GB4 is a customizer's dream, we're here to show all the ways that you can customize your experience!
1. Customize your build with thousands of parts to choose from!
Build your custom Gunpla in GUNDAM BREAKER 4 with up to 11 parts, with over 250 base kits worth of parts to build from. This includes new additions to the mainline series such as asynchronous arms and SD Gunpla and makes it the highest number of parts and kits available at launch for any entry in the series. With this many parts, and other customization options, you can make literally quintillions of different builds (can you help us count?!).
2. Customize the parts in your build with Builder's Parts & modifications
Optional Builder's Parts such as spikes, chest plates, and more can be added to parts. In addition, elements of parts can be removed, such as Zaku arm shielding, Gundam head V-fins and more!
You can make your builds truly your own!
3. Customize your build with part resizing & painting your parts!
Beyond selecting which parts to build with, you can also modify how they look by resizing the parts and adjusting their position on the build. With this you can fine tune your build so that otherwise mis-sized parts fit well together or create something wholly unreal!
In addition, you can change the paint on any part in two different ways. Either fine tune every element of the part to what you're going for with color and style wheels to have the perfect metallic, glossy or matte look, OR select a pre-generated color theme based on one of the base kits. Build your way!
4. Customize how you show off your build with “Diorama Mode”
Putting all that work into making your coolest looking Gunpla isn't enough – you've got to show it off! Diorama Mode is a new feature where you can create a full diorama with your custom Gunpla (as many a half a dozen of them in one diorama!) with background, props, effects pieces, and temporary decals for things like expressions, battle damage, and more!
5. Customize your story experience with voice options
GUNDAM BREAKER 4 has a campaign with a fully voiced story that featured, for the first time in series history, full English voice over. It features cast members from previous Gundam works such as Thunderbolt, Iron-Blooded Orphans, and The Witch from Mercury, among others!
The Subs>Dubs crowd are still able to enjoy the game in the traditional Japanese VO with English subtitles, of course. The choice is yours!
6. Customize your combos with a different weapon in each hand
In addition to having a different arm equipped on each side, you can equip different melee and ranged weapons, which will combine for crazy combos!
7. Customize your friends with three player Co-Op!
Deploy into missions as a squad of three! Solo players can take along NPCs from the campaign such as Theo and Lin, but there's more options for a creative battler. Hop into an open room with other players to complete missions together or create custom lobbies so you can squad up with your IRL friends!
8. Customize your combat with active skills!
Beyond parts and weapons, each Gunpla can be equipped with four OP skills and four EX skills! OP skills are tied to your equipped parts and are available on a cooldown. These are Vulcan cannons, Rocket pods or melee combos. EX skills can easily turn the tide of combat, and consume EX meter bars, which fill while battling through the mission. Self-heals, awakened modes, or super attacks are all EX-skills!
Combine both to clear the hardest missions your way!
All of these reasons show why GUNDAM BREAKER 4 is the perfect game for customizers! Go on, show everyone your talent!
GUNDAM BREAKER 4 is now available on PlayStation 4|5, Nintendo Switch, and Steam.
Buy now! https://www.bandainamcoent.com/games/gundam-breaker-4?utm_source=ann&utm_medium=endemic&utm_campaign=petrolad-gundam-breaker-4-2024-08-launch-us-awareness#editions
