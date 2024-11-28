Advertorial
Product Spotlight - The Official Y70 Silver Wolf Case Bundle
by iBuyPower / HYTE (Paid Advertisement),
This was kind of a perfect launch event. That's what I thought to myself after I left iBUYPOWER's and HYTE's Silver Wolf Launch event.
For those unfamiliar with HYTE, they are the (cool) sister brand of iBUYPOWER that as of late are best known for their unique premium products and collabs with noticeable names that anime watchers would recognize. You might have even seen them if you've been to Anime Expo the last few years. They include Hololive, Persona 3 Reload, Dokibird, and (as you already know) HoYoverse. (They're also running a Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale till 12/5 on their website, where you can get up to 50% off their cases, keyboards, and other accessories).
If you've been watching the ANN After Show, they've sponsored a few of our episodes, and last month they were nice enough to send us an early shipment of their latest product: The Official Y70 Silver Wolf Case Bundle.
I was one who ended up receiving the case and making a video about it, but I was also invited to attend their launch event.
The 2-day weekend event was held at Micro Center (Tustin) at the beginning of November and was meant to celebrate the launch of the case bundle, which you could buy at the store. There would be cosplayers, a scavenger hunt, prizes, a meet and greet with HoYocreators, and (the biggest thing) boba milk tea.
I remember them telling us about the event a bit before it was officially announced and I honestly wasn't sure how to feel about it. Maybe I just felt a bit jaded that day but I wasn't sure how they were gonna pull it off. There was a promise of free boba, so I was willing to go.
I arrived early along with other press people and they gave us a little tour of how the scavenger hunt would work. Guests would be given a card with hints that lead them to areas where they would receive a sticker. When they get all four, they get their prizes and meet the HoYocreators at the end.
The first sticker to get was for taking a picture in front of the Penacony Photo Op Area and posting on social media with #HYTExMicroCenter. The second sticker was obtained after you went to the store's display/monitor section and found another Silver Wolf HYTE Product being showcased: The Silver Wolf “100% Break” Keycap Set and Desk Pad Bundle. The keycaps and desk pads were displayed using another HYTE product, the Keeb TKL keyboard.
Guests would find their third sticker when they arrived at the case section of the store where they can see the case in person and another Silver Wolf desk mat. Finally, the last sticker guest needed would be found in the “Build Your Own” section, where they would not only see a custom-built liquid-cooled PC using the case (which was valued at $7000, and someone had bought on day 1) but HYTE's Nexus Ecosystem products including their never-before-seen THICC Q80 AIO. After getting all four stickers, guests would go outside and meet the 3 HoYocreators (Minsleif, Braxophone, and Dukaja) who hand them their prizes (LS10 light strips; HYTE-dro flask; iBUYPOWER belt bag; and an Incessant Rain Lightcone Poster, which could be signed by the HoYocreators). Almost forgot the most important part, you got free boba at the end, which was provided by Boba St.
Quick review of the Boba. It was really good.
So the scavenger hunt was a lot simpler than I thought, but honestly that was for the best. The store was still operating like normal and it made it so guests wouldn't have a hard time getting to meet the HoYocreators and receive their prizes. But more importantly, it helped HYTE achieve the point of this event: show off the Silver Wolf case.
I really liked how they dressed up the place for the event. They had the Penacony photo op around the line as well as the iBUYPOWER Cyber Truck parked in front of Micro Center which was serving the Honkai: Star Rail themed Boba Milk Teas. When you walked into the store, you were already greeted by the PC case, which was meant to help lead you to each of the checkpoints. Boxes were also placed along the lane of the store to lead guests to the next area. At each checkpoint, they had Silver Wolf videos playing everywhere and probably my favorite part was there were 3D-printed origami birds from the game decorating the stations. I even saw one of them being printed on one of Micro Center's 3D printers. Which actually leads me to what made me think this event was perfect.
Being at Micro Center makes you want to build a new computer. Because of how the scavenger hunt was set up, you end up having to walk around the store and the way Micro Center is set up and seeing a PC built using the case makes you want to buy parts for a new computer build. I said this because I saw a surprising amount of people with the gameboy-inspired Silver Wolf PC case box in their carts along with Intel and NVIDIA boxes. I was also very tempted to buy a new power supply while I was there. iBUYPOWER and HYTE really picked the perfect place to host this event to launch their new PC case. It also helps that HoYo players (such like myself) and spending a lot of money go hand and hand.
HoYo players are very passionate about the games and quite nice people. I saw a lot of people in line repping their mains and cosplaying all the different characters. They definitely added a lot of energy to this whole event. I wasn't able to talk to the HoYocreators, but all of them seem like nice people and they enjoyed interacting with all the guests and even helped set up the place before it started. I was able to get a signed poster from them (because I was a fan of their content and I asked the staff if they could help get me one) and I think I remember Braxophone being slightly thrown off that someone from the press team wanted his autograph. Thanks iBUYPOWER.
Speaking of iBUYPOWER (and HYTE), something I wanted to make sure I mentioned was that the people at iBUYPOWER and HYTE aren't pretending to be fans of Honkai: Star Rail or fans of the brands they work with. They are real fans. Around the time they sent an email about the Silver Wolf case video, they invited us over to the iBUYPOWER HQ where we filmed an interview with them about the case and they gave us a tour of the place. I still remember them asking us when we arrived if we played Honkai: Star Rail and we had a brief talk about characters like Robin. And while they were giving us a tour of the HQ, one of them randomly pulled out their phone to look at their Gallagher (for no reason). That is the most real thing I remember seeing at the HQ. Even before and after the interview, they were telling me things about the design of the case that they specifically wanted to do things like how on the top pieces of the case, they wanted only two of the vent lines to be painted because they thought it looked cooler that way. If you watch our interview with them, I hope their genuine love of the game comes across when they talk about the design of the case.
But yeah I thought the event was great. I might be biased because they let me be the first one to drink the boba at the event, but even without the boba I thought it was a simple, but cool event that did an amazing job of showcasing the Silver Wolf case. They did something right if so many people bought the case while they were there. I'm glad to see that event turn out well for people at iBUYPOWER and I hope they continue to collaborate with more brands they're fans of.
If any of the HYTE products I mentioned interests you, they are hosting a Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale till 12/5 on their website. If you're a fan of Silver Wolf, Hololive, or any of the brands and want to have a sick PC to start the year, pick something up during the sale. I can say as someone who now owns one of the products… It's pretty cool.
