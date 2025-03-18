Advertorial
ARTFX J Vash the Stampede is Back in Black as a Kotobukiya US Online Exclusive!
Vash the Stampede, the protagonist of TRIGUN STAMPEDE, returns as a color variation
with remodeled parts!
Vash has been recreated in his outfit that turned black during his fight with Knives.
His head and left arm have been resculpted and the overall coloring has been changed from
the original ARTFX J Vash the Stampede TRIGUN STAMPEDE Ver.
*ARTFX J Vash the Stampede TRIGUN STAMPEDE Ver. sold separately.
His sunglasses can also be removed.
A chibi-style, mini figure of Nightow TRIGUN STAMPEDE Ver. is also included as a bonus!
This piece is a must-have for fans of TRIGUN all over the world, so add him to your collection
today!
Pre-order this exclusive from Kotobukiya US Online!
