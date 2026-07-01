Relive Classic Arcade Fun At The Taito Play Base!

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Are you a fan of video games? What about the classic video game experience of visiting your local arcade, chilling out with your friends and playing a few rounds at the new game cabinet on the block? Well, Taito is here to provide that experience at this year's Anime Expo where they will be exhibiting for the fourth time! Taito is a Japanese entertainment company that has created numerous video game classics like “Space Invaders" while also operating amusement facilities like arcades. At this year's Anime Expo , TAITO will set up the “ TAITO PLAY BASE,” where visitors can fully enjoy TAITO 's content through an experience that showcases both its “tradition” and “present” — from classic arcade game titles from TAITO 's early days, to the latest home console games that carry on that legacy, as well as the newest prize machines and displays of anime character figures, which are symbolic of Japanese culture.

Courtesy of TAITO Corporation ©TAITO CORPORATION

Stop by “My Arcade” and try out classics like “Space Invaders” and “BUBBLE BOBBLE” for free, the latter of which will allow you access to venue-exclusive presents. Or maybe “BUBBLE BOBBLE: Sugar Dungeon Boost” is more up your alley? This is the latest installment in the “BUBBLE BOBBLE” action game series, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Enjoy the game's randomized dungeon gameplay, where the environment changes every time you enter a stage which is a first for the series and you can gather materials in the dungeons to strengthen your character. A new update to the game introduces Bob who helps you on your adventure, along with new bonus stages and items which you can try out firsthand in the demo available at the booth! But while you're waiting to try out the demo, feel free to meet and take a picture with Bub himself as he wears the outfit right out of the game.

© TAITO CORPORATION

©TAITO CORPORATION

In fact, Taito is offering a lot of fun activities to partake in to elevate this experience. Taito will be holding a stamp rally where participants can collect stamps from four locations within the Taito booth to enter a prize draw. Prizes include a “Bubble Bobble” plush toy, a “Bubble Bobble” acrylic keychain, and an original card. Taito is also planning on developing merchandise from past installments of the 'Bubble Bobble' series and these rare items will be on display. Alongside them will be an exhibition featuring various figure brands from Taito like AMP+ and DRESSTA. This will be a rare opportunity to see high-quality figures, crafted with meticulous attention to detail, up close and many items currently available for pre-order will be on display.

©TAITO CORPORATION

All of these wonderful experiences can be experienced firsthand in the exhibit hall at Anime Expo 2026. Make sure to stop by the booth when you can to fully partake in a genuine arcade experience. Bring your children, your friends or your siblings as Taito continues to bring arcade enjoyment to videogame lovers from all over!

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