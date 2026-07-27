Comparing the Character Designs of MewType In and Out of Virtual Reality

Appearances aren't everything, but in a visual medium like anime, they're still pretty important. A design can tell audiences a lot about a character, giving them an idea or an expectation before their personality is entirely expressed. This lets a well-constructed series wield those expectations to make those characters come to life as they line up or contrast with what audiences expect from their forwarded designs. Techniques like this are why character designs for anime are often revealed quite in advance of the series itself premiering, and the girls of MewType from BanG Dream! YUME∞MITA are no exception.

However, MewType are extra-notable for a couple of reasons: they've been performing and starring in videos and virtual shows for some time now using their designs, and said designs are only half the story for each of them. As virtual band members, MewType have their VR avatar look parallel to their "real-world" appearances when they're not logged in. And notably, those virtual designs are the first ones audiences were introduced to, whether in the anime or earlier. With this in mind, viewers can analyze the designs and make their own interpretations of the characters from them. It's a fun opportunity to compare what's on the surface with what might lie beneath, and come up with our own ideas about where the characters might be going.

Arale Nakamachi

© BDP

Arale is the poster girl for MewType and YUME∞MITA overall, so right out the gate, her virtual design seems to be all about getting attention. She's bright, she's a MewType flash of multiple colors, and she's often seen with a megaphone in hand, perfect for blasting out announcements. She's the vocalist of the band, after all, she's very much meant to be seen and heard. Notably, Arale also incorporates the main colors of all of her other bandmades into her outfit somewhere. One reading of this is that it could signify that, while she hasn't quite gotten there yet, as the frontwoman of MewType, she will eventually bring them all together. All of the members of MewType feature animal ears as part of their design, with Arale's being those of a fox—traditionally a tricky, mischievous figure in Japanese storytelling, though in Arale's case viewers might see her habit of offsetting plans (like those set by Viola) as more unintentional than anything.

© BDP

Arale's civilian design thus can be interpreted as an exercise in contrasts. While she has shown a wide range of expressions thus far in YUME∞MITA (including her happy little skip when her uploaded song went over well), it's notable that this official art of this design has her looking much more introverted than her outsized virtual visage. It ties into that first impression point of the designs. Beyond that though, we can interpret this design as about turning inward on herself—she even wears a thick jacket obscuring most of the graphic on her shirt underneath. The multicolored design therein feels like it indicates the transformation that takes place when she dons her virtual-reality avatar though: she's just waiting for the right opportunity to burst out and let her true colors show.

Nonoka Miyanaga

© BDP

The bubbly, upbeat, upkeeping member of MewType, Nonoka seems like she exudes that energy from the top of her virtual design, starting with those happily hopping bunny ears. She's easily the band member who moves with the most abundant confidence, regularly gliding through the air of virtual space, that long hair and poofy skirt built for billowing up there. Alongside all that, Nonoka also affects a nurse aesthetic, with the cap and bandages, plus her bag making her look like she's always at the ready. We can interpret this as describing her supportive role within MewType, like when she said she would care for Miyako in the event she collapsed. Nonoka beams with helping hand energy, with so much going on to her look that you might worry she's taking on too much herself.

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Incidentally, Nonoka's real-world design seems to carry over plenty of her riotous variety into what's intended to be a more grounded appearance. Her cavalcade of colors are condensed into gradients over her outfit, reflecting all the roles and abilities she's able to take on, but in a way she makes look easy. Just look at the way she coordinated to get the yellow fade from her cardigan to meet the same shade of her skirt in the middle! Her attention-getting fashion sense is similar to her shown-off guitar skills in that way: noticeably strong while seeming effortless.

Miyako Fuji

© BDP

The moodiest member of MewType, Miyako's avatar is appropriately clad in blacks and dark purples. But she's highlighted with pops of gold, possibly indicating how there's an energy to her waiting to fully shine through. Though with the stars also attached as accessories, we might also interpret that it indicates the aura of importance she has, being a star manga artist and all. And of course, she's accompanied by her puppet pal, Maru-kun, who serves as her best friend and confidant when she needs support and intelligent conversation. It's worth noting that Maru-kun is included in the same form in both Miyako's virtual and real-world versions, seemingly highlighting how important he is to her. As well, Miyako's animal ears are styled after a fluffy puppy, which feels like it underscores her rough exterior and shows how friendly she might be underneath it after all.

© BDP

Similar to Arale, Miyako's real-world look comes off like it was designed to offset much of that outsized color of her virtual form. She's stylishly chic in nearly all black, with only some slight highlights of purple to call to mind the true potential depth of her character. It fits—Miyako's even pricklier in the real world where she's sinking into the depths of deadlines and other obligations. It's no wonder she would appear more opaque than during the virtual reality showtimes. But even here, she has Maru-kun with her, virtually unchanged, because that friendly confidence is one thing that matters most to her.

Yuno Sengoku

© BDP

Yuno is still one of the more mysterious members of MewType, and her character designs—and the disparity between them—can be interpreted to reflect that. When acting as the DJ and manipulator for the band in virtual reality, Yuno comes off as all business, even as her avatar's design looks ready to party. The mesh top, the extra glow-bands compared to her compatriots, the bright jacket: they all feel like they reflect music and DJ culture in a way that, if she doesn't embody that partying attitude, mark Yuno as someone who knows how to do this as a profession. Interestingly, while all the members of MewType add highlighted colors to their hair when they switch to their virtual designs, Yuno actually takes on additional black streaks. We have to wonder: does this reflect how she's still hiding who she really is while performing? Or perhaps like the adorable ferret she takes her animal ears from, she's just taking her time scoping out this new environment before she really starts playing within it.

© BDP

Again, the contrast between both of her designs is where we feel Yuno stands out even more. Her real-world design comes off especially restrained, playing the part of the cool, conservative computer nerd, complete with glasses and conveniently tied-up pigtails. Still, some flair shows through, from the collection of cute clips kept up in her hair, to the stylishly chunky shoes she wears out. She's even got that little pixellated sprite design on her sweater that carries over to her virtual look. This is still the Yuno we as viewers are learning to love, she just hasn't fully clocked in and changed into her work attire when she's in this mode.

Ritsu Minetsuki /Clematis

© BDP

As a bonus, we can also take a look at Arale's childhood friend Ritsu, who has also been instrumental to the story of YUME∞MITA so far, serving in the parallel group, Fairy Bouquet. Ritsu feels like she might be the most reserved out of any of these looks so far, even moreso than Arale or Yuno in their real-world designs. It arguably fits—Ritsu has retreated into herself in reaction to Arale's exile from their previous group, as well as due to her current struggles being manipulated by Viola. Ritsu is only seen wearing the same rigid uniform as the rest of Fairy Bouquet, demonstrating how locked into this new role she is, modeled not to stand out too much. Yet she's still noticeable and recognizable with her pop of blue hair, a color also reflected in Arale's own virtual ensemble. This might be to show how the two friends still carry a part of each other after all this time, and how they could potentially still be brought back together.