Jujutsu Kaisen So Hawt? The ANN Aftershow: Why is Everyone inSo Hawt?

This week's episode of Attack on Titan is delayed due to an earthquake in Japan, so Jacki, James, and Lynzee discuss the finer points of the hit anime Jujutsu Kaisen including why all the characters are so attractive. It's kinda rude to be honest.

As executive editor of Anime News Network , Lynzee Loveridge has the unique position of knowing what's tracking with the critics and with viewers in the anime fandom. She not only writes her own reviews every season but also reads everything from ANN's editorial staff! Outside of work, she's just a magical girl living in a Junji Ito world.

Jacki Jing is ANN's lead video producer and resident punch 'em up fangirl. You can find her binge-watching the latest shonen battle royale series, kicking ass on Twitch , and hosting events from esports to voice actor interviews.

James Beckett is one of ANN's resident series reviewers and he's never shy to let the world know how he really feels. You can find his impressions of the latest shows in the Preview Guide and well as episode reviews for hit anime series. As our resident Attack on Titan reviewer and expert, James makes sure we catch every little detail.

0:00 Host intros

6:15 This week's headlines:

No Anime Films Nominated for 93rd Oscars

Live-Action Cowboy Bebop Show Finishes Filming 1st Season

23:50 SPOILER WARNING + Everything about Jujutsu Kaisen !

