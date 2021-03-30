Attack on Titan Episode 75 - Pieck vs. Eren! The ANN Aftershow -Episode 75 - Pieck vs. Eren!

It's the final episode of Attack on Titan ...for now! Lynzee, Jacki, and James discuss the big cliffhanger and where the characters currently stand. ALSO: That My Hero Academia season premiere and some anime industry developments concerning a certain CLAMP series.

The ANN Aftershow

Meet the Hosts!

As executive editor of Anime News Network , Lynzee Loveridge has the unique position of knowing what's tracking with the critics and with viewers in the anime fandom. She not only writes her own reviews every season but also reads everything from ANN's editorial staff! Outside of work, she's just a magical girl living in a Junji Ito world.

Jacki Jing is ANN's lead video producer and resident punch 'em up fangirl. You can find her binge-watching the latest shonen battle royale series, kicking ass on Twitch , and hosting events from esports to voice actor interviews.

James Beckett is one of ANN's resident series reviewers and he's never shy to let the world know how he really feels. You can find his impressions of the latest shows in the Preview Guide and well as episode reviews for hit anime series. As our resident Attack on Titan reviewer and expert, James makes sure we catch every little detail.

00:00 Intros 02:50 NEWS TIME

-Tokyo Babylon Anime Exploded

-New Shonen Jump movies!

22:00 ATTACK ON TITAN FINALE TALK

55:00 MHA SEASON GO~



