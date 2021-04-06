My Hero Academia Ep 90: Does Endeavor Deserve To Be #1? The ANN Aftershow -Ep 90: Does Endeavor Deserve To Be #1?

The new season of My Hero Academia is full swing as we learn more about Hawks and Dabi's agreement and whether Endeavor's attempts of reconciliation with his family are possible. Also, there are some changes for Deku on the horizon!

As executive editor of Anime News Network , Lynzee Loveridge has the unique position of knowing what's tracking with the critics and with viewers in the anime fandom. She not only writes her own reviews every season but also reads everything from ANN's editorial staff! Outside of work, she's just a magical girl living in a Junji Ito world.

Jacki Jing is ANN's lead video producer and resident punch 'em up fangirl. You can find her binge-watching the latest shonen battle royale series, kicking ass on Twitch , and hosting events from esports to voice actor interviews.

Cartoon Cipher (AJ) is a cosplayer and YouTube video producer where and the Cartoon Cipher team decode the music of your favorite anime and the English dub dialogue tracks that sometimes come with them. He'll serve as ANN's My Hero Academia expert for the podcast.

00:00 Intros

02:50 NEWS TIME

-Stone Ocean is happening!

-Hideaki Anno is making Shin Kamen Rider

11:10 NEW ANIME SEASON

22:30 MY HERO ACADEMIA TALK



