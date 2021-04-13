My Hero Academia Ep 91: Shinso is My Hero Academia 's New Best Boy The ANN Aftershow -Ep 91: Shinso isNew Best Boy

Deku talks to All Might about his mysterious dream and learns about the vestiges of the previous holders of One for All. Then, a new training session is underway as Class 1-A squares off in teams of four vs four against Class 1-B! Here to shake things up is Shinso, the boy from the normal class who will do anything to prove himself and become a hero.

As executive editor of Anime News Network , Lynzee Loveridge has the unique position of knowing what's tracking with the critics and with viewers in the anime fandom. She not only writes her own reviews every season but also reads everything from ANN's editorial staff! Outside of work, she's just a magical girl living in a Junji Ito world.

Jacki Jing is ANN's lead video producer and resident punch 'em up fangirl. You can find her binge-watching the latest shonen battle royale series, kicking ass on Twitch , and hosting events from esports to voice actor interviews.

Cartoon Cipher (AJ) is a cosplayer and YouTube video producer where and the Cartoon Cipher team decode the music of your favorite anime and the English dub dialogue tracks that sometimes come with them. He'll serve as ANN's My Hero Academia expert for the podcast.

00:00 Intros

01:00 NEWS TIME

-Netflix's live-action Gundam film!

-Macross is finally free!

33:15 MY HERO ACADEMIA TALK



