My Hero Academia Ep 92: Class 1-A Wins The First Match! The ANN Aftershow -Ep 92: Class 1-A Wins The First Match!

The first match between Class 1-A and 1-B wraps up with a victory for Shinso, Froppy, Red Riot, Chargebolt, and Anima. While the previous episode was mostly set-up, episode 92 gives the heroes a chance to shine while also showing off Shinso's potential with his voice changer gear.

The ANN Aftershow is proudly sponsored by Anime NYC !

Subscribe via:

Meet the Hosts!

As executive editor of Anime News Network , Lynzee Loveridge has the unique position of knowing what's tracking with the critics and with viewers in the anime fandom. She not only writes her own reviews every season but also reads everything from ANN's editorial staff! Outside of work, she's just a magical girl living in a Junji Ito world.

Jacki Jing is ANN's lead video producer and resident punch 'em up fangirl. You can find her binge-watching the latest shonen battle royale series, kicking ass on Twitch , and hosting events from esports to voice actor interviews.

Cartoon Cipher (AJ) is a cosplayer and YouTube video producer where and the Cartoon Cipher team decode the music of your favorite anime and the English dub dialogue tracks that sometimes come with them. He'll serve as ANN's My Hero Academia expert for the podcast.

Watch the full video here:

Or listen to the audio only podcast version here:

00:00 Intros

02:00 NEWS TIME

- Castlevania Update, Adi Shakar, & Devil May Cry

15:00 Check out Jacki's super cute condo & Lynzee's weird family heirlooms

20:00 My Hero Academia chat!

If you like the show, be sure to write us up a review over on iTunes !

Have questions for the ANN Aftershow hosts? Tweet 'em to @ANN_Lynzee! Or check out the community forums thread about the show, or send email questions to [email protected]!