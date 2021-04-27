My Hero Academia Ep 93: Emo Battle! Tokoyami's Time to Shine The ANN Aftershow -Ep 93: Emo Battle! Tokoyami's Time to Shine

The second match kicks off and the spotlight is on Tokoyami this week as he faces off against his Class 1-B counterpart, Vantablack. The two shadowy boys will have to outwit one another and Tokoyami has an ace up his sleeve thanks to his recent tutelage under Hawks.

Meet the Hosts!

As executive editor of Anime News Network , Lynzee Loveridge has the unique position of knowing what's tracking with the critics and with viewers in the anime fandom. She not only writes her own reviews every season but also reads everything from ANN's editorial staff! Outside of work, she's just a magical girl living in a Junji Ito world.

Jacki Jing is ANN's lead video producer and resident punch 'em up fangirl. You can find her binge-watching the latest shonen battle royale series, kicking ass on Twitch , and hosting events from esports to voice actor interviews.

Cartoon Cipher (AJ) is a cosplayer and YouTube video producer where and the Cartoon Cipher team decode the music of your favorite anime and the English dub dialogue tracks that sometimes come with them. He'll serve as ANN's My Hero Academia expert for the podcast.

00:00 Intros

03:00 NEWS TIME

- Demon Slayer : Mugen Train is finally out in the states! Jacki gives a spoiler-free review

-Madoka is getting a new film!

-OMG Ace Attorney finally! Out on Switch in July

24:00 Pokémon Snap geek-out

28:00 My Hero Academia chat!

