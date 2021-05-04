My Hero Academia Ep 94: Is Mushroom Girl Oveprowered??? The ANN Aftershow -Ep 94: Is Mushroom Girl Oveprowered???

Just as Class 1-A seems to have outwitted their opponents, Plan B kicks into high gear as Kinoko unleashes an unstoppable number of mushrooms to overwhelm Momo and Tokoyami. Class 1-B's comic themed hero adds sound effects to the battle that effectively separate Class 1-A. Just as Momo is about to bring the team back together, Kinoko reveals a more devastating side to her shrooms.

As executive editor of Anime News Network , Lynzee Loveridge has the unique position of knowing what's tracking with the critics and with viewers in the anime fandom. She not only writes her own reviews every season but also reads everything from ANN's editorial staff! Outside of work, she's just a magical girl living in a Junji Ito world.

Jacki Jing is ANN's lead video producer and resident punch 'em up fangirl. You can find her binge-watching the latest shonen battle royale series, kicking ass on Twitch , and hosting events from esports to voice actor interviews.

Cartoon Cipher (AJ) is a cosplayer and YouTube video producer where and the Cartoon Cipher team decode the music of your favorite anime and the English dub dialogue tracks that sometimes come with them. He'll serve as ANN's My Hero Academia expert for the podcast.

00:00 Intros

01:30 GAME TALK

- Pokémon Snap, the Black Market for tasty tails, and one time a kid stole my brother's Pokémon cards

-GameStop and N64 nostalgia, Jacki is still traumatized about Ocarina of Time's spider family

24:30 Yasuke first episode impresions

37:00 My Hero Academia chat!

