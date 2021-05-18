My Hero Academia Ep 96: Castlevania 's Season 4 is THE Best Season The ANN Aftershow -Ep 96:Season 4 is THE Best Season

One of Netflix 's most popular animated series comes to an end and despite the DRAMA, we're pretty sure it's the best season, hands down!

Also, the latest episode of My Hero Academia has some killer animation cuts and we get just a tease of Todoroki's developing new move.

The ANN Aftershow is proudly sponsored by Anime NYC !

As executive editor of Anime News Network , Lynzee Loveridge has the unique position of knowing what's tracking with the critics and with viewers in the anime fandom. She not only writes her own reviews every season but also reads everything from ANN's editorial staff! Outside of work, she's just a magical girl living in a Junji Ito world.

Jacki Jing is ANN's lead video producer and resident punch 'em up fangirl. You can find her binge-watching the latest shonen battle royale series, kicking ass on Twitch , and hosting events from esports to voice actor interviews.

Cartoon Cipher (AJ) is a cosplayer and YouTube video producer where and the Cartoon Cipher team decode the music of your favorite anime and the English dub dialogue tracks that sometimes come with them. He'll serve as ANN's My Hero Academia expert for the podcast.

00:00 Intros

03:30 THE NEWS

-Dick Fight Island is a real thing that exists and it's selling like hot cakes

-Ebay is kicking porn to the curb

-Pokemon trading card wars

26:00 Jacki and AJ break down why the last season of Castlevania is by far the best 48:00 My Hero Academia chat!

