My Hero Academia Ep 97: Has Bakugo REALLY changed?? The ANN Aftershow -Ep 97: Has Bakugo REALLY changed??

Bakugo gets the short end of the stick with only ONE episode dedicated to MHA's most explosive boy. His classmates hail him as new and improved, but has Bakugo really earned the praise? Also: Sailor Moon Eternal first impressions, and Jacki gets emotional remembering Kentarou Miura and Berserk .

As executive editor of Anime News Network , Lynzee Loveridge has the unique position of knowing what's tracking with the critics and with viewers in the anime fandom. She not only writes her own reviews every season but also reads everything from ANN's editorial staff! Outside of work, she's just a magical girl living in a Junji Ito world.

Jacki Jing is ANN's lead video producer and resident punch 'em up fangirl. You can find her binge-watching the latest shonen battle royale series, kicking ass on Twitch , and hosting events from esports to voice actor interviews.

Cartoon Cipher (AJ) is a cosplayer and YouTube video producer where and the Cartoon Cipher team decode the music of your favorite anime and the English dub dialogue tracks that sometimes come with them. He'll serve as ANN's My Hero Academia expert for the podcast.

00:00 Intros

01:15 THE NEWS

-Remebering Kentarou Miura and Berserk

-Sailor Moon Eternal film first impressions

-We've raised over 13,000 for Trevor Project!

33:00 My Hero Academia chat!

