My Hero Academia Ep 101: Where the Hell are the Villains?! The ANN Aftershow -Ep 101: Where the Hell are the Villains?!

After much anticipation for the next arc, My Hero Academia has...rearranged everything? Is the upcoming movie to blame? We were promised villains! AJ, Lynzee, and Jacki debate this timeline change up and what it could mean for the show going forward. ALSO: The hosts share their anime favs from the spring season!

As executive editor of Anime News Network , Lynzee Loveridge has the unique position of knowing what's tracking with the critics and with viewers in the anime fandom. She not only writes her own reviews every season but also reads everything from ANN's editorial staff! Outside of work, she's just a magical girl living in a Junji Ito world.

Jacki Jing is ANN's lead video producer and resident punch 'em up fangirl. You can find her binge-watching the latest shonen battle royale series, kicking ass on Twitch , and hosting events from esports to voice actor interviews.

Cartoon Cipher (AJ) is a cosplayer and YouTube video producer where and the Cartoon Cipher team decode the music of your favorite anime and the English dub dialogue tracks that sometimes come with them. He'll serve as ANN's My Hero Academia expert for the podcast.

00:00 Intros

01:00 Our Best of Spring

- Tokyo Revengers

- Megalobox 2: Nomad

- Odd Taxi

29:00 My Hero Academia chat!

