My Hero Academia Ep 103: Endeavor: Bad Father. Good Teacher? The ANN Aftershow -Ep 103: Endeavor: Bad Father. Good Teacher?

Deku, Todoroki, and Bakugo get straight to hero business during their work study with Endeavor. Japan's #1 Hero does his best to teach the up-and-comers what they need to get to the next level, and he might even be half-decent at it? Also, Jacki, Lynzee, and AJ chat about some of the best premieres from the summer season and debate how to properly say "Vanitas."

This episode of the ANN After Show was sponsored by Lootcrate

Meet the Hosts!

As executive editor of Anime News Network , Lynzee Loveridge has the unique position of knowing what's tracking with the critics and with viewers in the anime fandom. She not only writes her own reviews every season but also reads everything from ANN's editorial staff! Outside of work, she's just a magical girl living in a Junji Ito world.

Jacki Jing is ANN's lead video producer and resident punch 'em up fangirl. You can find her binge-watching the latest shonen battle royale series, kicking ass on Twitch , and hosting events from esports to voice actor interviews.

Cartoon Cipher (AJ) is a cosplayer and YouTube video producer where and the Cartoon Cipher team decode the music of your favorite anime and the English dub dialogue tracks that sometimes come with them. He'll serve as ANN's My Hero Academia expert for the podcast.

00:00 Intros

02:00 The best summer premieres so far

- The Case Study of Vanitas

- Peach Boy Riverside

- Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S

- The Duke of Death and His Maid

- Kageki Shojo!!

- Life Lessons with Uramichi-Oniisan

- The aquatope on white sand

32:00 LootCrate unboxing!

39:00 My Hero Academia chat!

