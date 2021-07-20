My Hero Academia Ep 104: Is My Hero Academia : World Heroes' Mission Just a Rehash? The ANN Aftershow -Ep 104: Is: World Heroes' Mission Just a Rehash?

Jacki, Lynzee, and AJ give the lowdown on the anime original, girl-focused episode where Uraraka and Co try to take down a drug-smuggling ring! It's all set-up for next month's new movie which has a lot of similarities to the Meta Liberation Army plot. Most importantly, is the new villain hot?

As executive editor of Anime News Network , Lynzee Loveridge has the unique position of knowing what's tracking with the critics and with viewers in the anime fandom. She not only writes her own reviews every season but also reads everything from ANN's editorial staff! Outside of work, she's just a magical girl living in a Junji Ito world.

Jacki Jing is ANN's lead video producer and resident punch 'em up fangirl. You can find her binge-watching the latest shonen battle royale series, kicking ass on Twitch , and hosting events from esports to voice actor interviews.

Cartoon Cipher (AJ) is a cosplayer and YouTube video producer where and the Cartoon Cipher team decode the music of your favorite anime and the English dub dialogue tracks that sometimes come with them. He'll serve as ANN's My Hero Academia expert for the podcast.

00:00 Intros

02:20 My Hero Academia episode chat

24:45 But is the new My Hero Academia movie's villain...hot?

28:40 The villain plots between the new movie and the Meta Liberation Army are kind of similar

37:00 MHA movie new trailer reactions

45:30 Endeavor can't read narrative continues

49:30 Deep thoughts on Best Jeanist fashion

55:00 Jacki defends Stain as MHA's most eligible bachelor

