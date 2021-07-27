My Hero Academia Ep 105: The Todoroki Family Tragedy Hits Home The ANN Aftershow -Ep 105: The Todoroki Family Tragedy Hits Home

In possibly the most awkward family dinner ever, Deku and Bakugo head home with Todoroki for a family dinner. Emotions run high as Shoto's brother lays it all out on dear ol' dad and his paternal failures.

As executive editor of Anime News Network , Lynzee Loveridge has the unique position of knowing what's tracking with the critics and with viewers in the anime fandom. She not only writes her own reviews every season but also reads everything from ANN's editorial staff! Outside of work, she's just a magical girl living in a Junji Ito world.

Jacki Jing is ANN's lead video producer and resident punch 'em up fangirl. You can find her binge-watching the latest shonen battle royale series, kicking ass on Twitch , and hosting events from esports to voice actor interviews.

Cartoon Cipher (AJ) is a cosplayer and YouTube video producer where and the Cartoon Cipher team decode the music of your favorite anime and the English dub dialogue tracks that sometimes come with them. He'll serve as ANN's My Hero Academia expert for the podcast.

00:00 Intros

04:10 My Hero Academia episode chat

07:00 Endeavor thinks a family dinner could be good (he's wrong)

14:00 Endeavor sucks but he's trying to suck less

20:20 The tragedy of Tōya

26:30 Todoroki's capacity for kindness

35:00 How much do you think Endeavor's approach to raising his children is just compensation for his feelings of inadequacy because he wasn't the #1 hero?

42:00 Some bad stuff is about to go down as the villains close in.

50:00 What we want to see from Endeavor moving forward.

60:00 Some parallels between Bakugo and Endeavor.

