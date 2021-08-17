My Hero Academia Ep 107: What's the Secret Behind the Nomu? The ANN Aftershow -Ep 107: What's the Secret Behind the Nomu?

Aizawa leaves his students for the day to go with Present Mic to visit an incarcerated Kurogiri. What they learn is that there's more to Kurogiri than what he appears to be and what we've we thought we knew about the Nomu is just the tip of the iceberg.

Subscribe via:

Meet the Hosts!

As executive editor of Anime News Network , Lynzee Loveridge has the unique position of knowing what's tracking with the critics and with viewers in the anime fandom. She not only writes her own reviews every season but also reads everything from ANN's editorial staff! Outside of work, she's just a magical girl living in a Junji Ito world.

Jacki Jing is ANN's lead video producer and resident punch 'em up fangirl. You can find her binge-watching the latest shonen battle royale series, kicking ass on Twitch , and hosting events from esports to voice actor interviews.

Cartoon Cipher (AJ) is a cosplayer and YouTube video producer where and the Cartoon Cipher team decode the music of your favorite anime and the English dub dialogue tracks that sometimes come with them. He'll serve as ANN's My Hero Academia expert for the podcast.

Watch the full video here:

Or listen to the audio only podcast version here:

00:00 Intros

03:30 My Hero Academia episode chat

06:30 Kurogiri's identity revealed!

18:20 What's Shigaraki up to? What we know about the 'doctor'

23:00 Why Twice is a good boy, actually

30:00 A short break to talk about Evangelion

39:00 Time to focus on the villains!

