The ANN Aftershow

The second entry in the My Villain Academia arc shines light on Himiko Toga as she faces off against Meta-Liberation Army member Curious. Her back story reveals a girl with unsettling quirk her parents and adults were uncomfortable facing. Jacki, AJ, and Lynzee discuss Toga's psychological state and how much of her fate is the unfortunate result of not conforming in a society that requires it.

As executive editor of Anime News Network , Lynzee Loveridge has the unique position of knowing what's tracking with the critics and with viewers in the anime fandom. She not only writes her own reviews every season but also reads everything from ANN's editorial staff! Outside of work, she's just a magical girl living in a Junji Ito world.

Jacki Jing is ANN's lead video producer and resident punch 'em up fangirl. You can find her binge-watching the latest shonen battle royale series, kicking ass on Twitch , and hosting events from esports to voice actor interviews.

Cartoon Cipher (AJ) is a cosplayer and YouTube video producer where and the Cartoon Cipher team decode the music of your favorite anime and the English dub dialogue tracks that sometimes come with them. He'll serve as ANN's My Hero Academia expert for the podcast.

00:00 Intros

01:30 Some Cowboy Bebop discourse: John Cho is worried and Daniella Pineda puts the costume criticisms to rest

18:30 MHA Talk Time

26:30 Curious vs Toga!

39:25 We must protect Twice at all costs

43:30 Toga's backstory and its philosophical/real world implications

