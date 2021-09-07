My Hero Academia Ep 110: Is This Twice's Big Moment? The ANN Aftershow -Ep 110: Is This Twice's Big Moment?

Once he was seemingly little more than a Deadpool knockoff, but this week's episode shows that Twice is a villain full of heart that ended up in the wrong place at the wrong time.

As executive editor of Anime News Network , Lynzee Loveridge has the unique position of knowing what's tracking with the critics and with viewers in the anime fandom. She not only writes her own reviews every season but also reads everything from ANN's editorial staff! Outside of work, she's just a magical girl living in a Junji Ito world.

Jacki Jing is ANN's lead video producer and resident punch 'em up fangirl. You can find her binge-watching the latest shonen battle royale series, kicking ass on Twitch , and hosting events from esports to voice actor interviews.

Cartoon Cipher (AJ) is a cosplayer and YouTube video producer where and the Cartoon Cipher team decode the music of your favorite anime and the English dub dialogue tracks that sometimes come with them. He'll serve as ANN's My Hero Academia expert for the podcast.

00:00 Intros

01:00 MHA is almost over and we need to pick a new show! Vote in our poll!

02:30 MHA Talk Time

11:40 Twice's power is OP

15:30 The end result of the Meta-Liberation Army

20:00 How cut content from the manga has affected the show

30:00 Re-Destro's origin story

36:00 Twice's tragic backstory



