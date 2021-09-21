My Hero Academia Ep 112: Shigaraki Goes Super Saiyan The ANN Aftershow -Ep 112: Shigaraki Goes Super Saiyan

In the penultimate episode of My Hero Academia , Shigaraki has a breakthrough in the worst kind of way. Also: the latest news on game censorship coming out of China, discussion on whether on Good Smile Company is funding 4chan, and an interview with BEASTARS voice actress, Kayleigh McKee !

Meet the Hosts!

As executive editor of Anime News Network , Lynzee Loveridge has the unique position of knowing what's tracking with the critics and with viewers in the anime fandom. She not only writes her own reviews every season but also reads everything from ANN's editorial staff! Outside of work, she's just a magical girl living in a Junji Ito world.

Jacki Jing is ANN's lead video producer and resident punch 'em up fangirl. You can find her binge-watching the latest shonen battle royale series, kicking ass on Twitch , and hosting events from esports to voice actor interviews.

Cartoon Cipher (AJ) is a cosplayer and YouTube video producer where and the Cartoon Cipher team decode the music of your favorite anime and the English dub dialogue tracks that sometimes come with them. He'll serve as ANN's My Hero Academia expert for the podcast.

00:00 Intros

01:30 Current censorship coming out of China targeting boys-love fiction, "effeminate men"

11:40 Demon Slayer studio ufotable 's president admits to not paying taxes on US$4 million kept in a safe

17:45 Countersuit by former Good Smile Company VPs allege the company funds 4chan

24:25 Interview with BEASTARS ' Kayleigh McKee , the voice of Pina!

42:00 MHA chat





