Demon Slayer 's Red Light District The ANN Aftershow - Heading to's Red Light District

Lynzee Loveridge and James Beckett are sentenced for anime crimes at Green Dolphin Prison. Find out why the latest entry in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is changing things up for the better. Also, after months of waiting, it's finally time to kick off the new arc of Demon Slayer which will see our young heroes integrating into the Red Light District to fight new demons!

Make sure to tune into the ANN Aftershow live on YouTube on Mondays at 6pm PT/9pm ET!

Subscribe via:

Meet the Hosts!

As executive editor of Anime News Network , Lynzee Loveridge has the unique position of knowing what's tracking with the critics and with viewers in the anime fandom. She not only writes her own reviews every season but also reads everything from ANN's editorial staff! Outside of work, she's just a magical girl living in a Junji Ito world.

James Beckett is one of ANN's resident series reviewers and he's never shy to let the world know how he really feels. You can find his impressions of the latest shows in the Preview Guide and well as episode reviews for hit anime series.

Watch the full video here:

Or listen to the audio only podcast version here:

00:00 Intro and important health info if you were at Anime NYC !

04:30 Trailer watch of Gen Urobuchi , Tetsuro Araki , and Wit Studio 's BUBBLE film

11:00 JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean is changing things up while keeping its distinct style

24:30 The Demon Slayer guys are going to get some serious sex ed

49:00 The complicated allegiances in Ranking of Kings !





If you like the show, be sure to write us up a review over on iTunes !

Have questions for the ANN Aftershow hosts? Tweet 'em to @ANN_Lynzee! Or check out the community forums thread about the show, or send email questions to [email protected]!