The ANN Aftershow - See You Later, Space Cowboy!

James and Lynzee bid farewell to the maligned Cowboy Bebop live-action series as well as the original's beloved writer Keiko Nobumoto . Also get up to date on the latest episodes of Demon Slayer and Ranking of Kings , right here!

As executive editor of Anime News Network , Lynzee Loveridge has the unique position of knowing what's tracking with the critics and with viewers in the anime fandom. She not only writes her own reviews every season but also reads everything from ANN's editorial staff! Outside of work, she's just a magical girl living in a Junji Ito world.

James Beckett is one of ANN's resident series reviewers and he's never shy to let the world know how he really feels. You can find his impressions of the latest shows in the Preview Guide and well as episode reviews for hit anime series.

00:00 Intro and the Game Awards! Sonic stuff and Alan Wake is looking good

04:45 Live-action Cowboy Bebop is cancelled after one season

15:15 Remembering screenwriter Keiko Nobumoto

23:30 The outcome of the ufotable court case and Makoto Shinkai 's new project TBA

29:00 Demon Slayer chat: Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke infilitrate...brothels!

43:40 Ranking of Kings chat: What is Bosse's end game?



