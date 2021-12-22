The ANN Aftershow - See You Later, Space Cowboy!

Lynzee and James run down all the exciting announcements from Shonen Jump Fest, the shocking news about the Please Tell Me, Galko-chan creator, and the big demon reveals in this week's Demon Slayer episode!

00:00 Intro and talking about Christmas lights

02:30 Running down all the announcements from Shonen Jump Fest! My Hero Academia manga is ending?!

08:20 Chainsaw Man is coming and I need to read the manga

11:00 Tokyo Revengers is getting a Christmas Showdown anime (also Tokyo Revengers is HUGE)

14:25 Check out those One Piece Film Red designs and Usopp is looking really cool!

17:00 More Dr. Stone and a new special is coming!

18:40 Finally get to see that upcoming Bleach arc action and some of that ending discourse

24:30 Jigokuraku: Hell's Paradise anime looks REALLY good

27:00 Rurouni Kenshin is getting a new anime and that's a whole can of worms

32:30 Please Tell Me, Galko-chan manga creator was arrested

36:20 Demon Slayer introduces a sexy demon!

52:00 Bojji's weapon is finally revealed in Ranking of Kings !



