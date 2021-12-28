Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Dominates the Box Office The ANN Aftershow -Dominates the Box Office

Lynzee and James return from holiday festivities to discuss JJK 0's explosive theatrical premiere, what Hayao Miyazaki looks like in 3D, ODDTAXI 's latest development and the new episodes of Demon Slayer and Ranking of Kings !

As executive editor of Anime News Network , Lynzee Loveridge has the unique position of knowing what's tracking with the critics and with viewers in the anime fandom. She not only writes her own reviews every season but also reads everything from ANN's editorial staff! Outside of work, she's just a magical girl living in a Junji Ito world.

James Beckett is one of ANN's resident series reviewers and he's never shy to let the world know how he really feels. You can find his impressions of the latest shows in the Preview Guide and well as episode reviews for hit anime series.

00:00 Intro

01:05 Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has already secured itself as #1 film of the year

06:20 Voice actor and singer Tatsuhisa Suzuki 's career is spiraling

13:30 ODDTAXI is getting a movie and Pop Team Epic is getting a second season!

23:30 What's a 2021 anime you missed out on?

29:00 What Hayao Miyazaki looks like in CG

32:00 Demon Slayer was goofy this week

45:00 Ranking of Kings is setting up a huge confrontation





