The ANN Aftershow - Two Brothers

Lynzee's out on vacation so Jacki and James are taking the reins on the newest episode of Attack on Titan . Eren is edging ever closer to Zeke...will they start the rumbling? Will Falco make it out in one piece?

Make sure to tune into the ANN Aftershow live on YouTube on Mondays at 6pm PT/9pm ET!

Subscribe via:

Meet the Hosts!

James Beckett is one of ANN's resident series reviewers and he's never shy to let the world know how he really feels. You can find his impressions of the latest shows in the Preview Guide and well as episode reviews for hit anime series.

Jacki Jing is ANN's lead video producer and resident punch 'em up fangirl. You can find her binge-watching the latest shonen battle royale series, kicking ass on Twitch , and hosting events from esports to voice actor interviews.

Watch the full video here:

Or listen to the audio only podcast version here:



If you like the show, be sure to write us up a review over on iTunes !

Have questions for the ANN Aftershow hosts? Tweet 'em to @ANN_Lynzee! Or check out the community forums thread about the show, or send email questions to [email protected]!