The ANN Aftershow - Eren Jaeger: Natural Born Killer?

Lynzee, Jacki, and James travel through time as Attack on Titan is set to reveal the true history of the Eren and Zeke's father, Grisha.

As executive editor of Anime News Network , Lynzee Loveridge has the unique position of knowing what's tracking with the critics and with viewers in the anime fandom. She not only writes her own reviews every season but also reads everything from ANN's editorial staff! Outside of work, she's just a magical girl living in a Junji Ito world.

James Beckett is one of ANN's resident series reviewers and he's never shy to let the world know how he really feels. You can find his impressions of the latest shows in the Preview Guide and well as episode reviews for hit anime series.

Jacki Jing is ANN's lead video producer and resident punch 'em up fangirl. You can find her binge-watching the latest shonen battle royale series, kicking ass on Twitch , and hosting events from esports to voice actor interviews.

Watch the full video here:

Or listen to or download the audio only podcast version here:

00:00 Intro/Last week's highlights

03:30 Grisha backstory recap

09:30 Thoughts of the Eldian ethical question (Zeke vs Eren vs Reiss)

15:00 Everyone's got a horrible past

24:55 A word from our sponsor

26:10 The political allusions of Attack on Titan Part 1

30:00 Eren's propensity for violence

36:55 The political allusions of Attack on Titan Part 2

42:50 Is diplomacy not an option?

48:15 The Eldian Race allegory and similar uses in fiction

53:00 Connie and Armin are still good boys (...right?)



