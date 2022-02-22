The ANN Aftershow - Annie Are You Ok?

Annie's awakened, the walls have crumbled, and two factions fight over Falco's life. Join James and Lynzee as they breakdown all the twists and turns of this week's Attack on Titan : The Final Season !

Meet the Hosts!

As executive editor of Anime News Network , Lynzee Loveridge has the unique position of knowing what's tracking with the critics and with viewers in the anime fandom. She not only writes her own reviews every season but also reads everything from ANN's editorial staff! Outside of work, she's just a magical girl living in a Junji Ito world.

James Beckett is one of ANN's resident series reviewers and he's never shy to let the world know how he really feels. You can find his impressions of the latest shows in the Preview Guide and well as episode reviews for hit anime series.

00:00 Intro and Floch SUCKS

03:45 Armin snapped

12:00 Floch SUCKS round 2

23:30 Annie's backstory revealed

34:00 Conny, WTF are you doing?

38:00 Side tangent: the legality of cannibalism

40:45 Armin and Gabi to the rescue

45:00 LEVI LIVES

47:30 Can someone do the math on how long it'll take the titans to reach Marley?

50:30 Elden Rings HYPE





